Long-lasting covid-19 symptoms rare in children, says Lancet study

Most children recovered within four weeks, with a minority experiencing symptoms after a month (4.4%, 77/1,734). Typically, they had only two symptoms remaining after four weeks. The commonest symptom experienced by children with long illness duration was fatigue. About 84% (65/77) of children reported fatigue at some point in their illness, and this was the most persistent symptom. Headache and loss of sense of smell were also common, (each symptom experienced by 77.9% (60/79) of children at some stage over the course of their illness). However, headache was more common early in illness while loss of sense of smell tended to occur later and to persist longer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}