Luc Montagnier, who identified the virus behind AIDS, dies at 89

Montagnier’s search for the cause of AIDS, a mystery disease in the early 1980s that was mainly infecting gay men, involved identifying viral isolates from patients with swollen lymph nodes and from people with full-blown AIDS. In September 1983, he drew a causal link between the virus and the disease at a conference at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, though many of his peers remained skeptical. Most still considered HTLV, the only human retrovirus known until that time, as the likely cause.