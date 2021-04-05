Maharashtra govt urged to deploy new MBBS graduates in covid fight

NAGPUR : Social activist Amrut Bang on Monday said the Maharashtra government must enlist services of 2,900 MBBS doctors who have completed their course in March- April this year in order to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases.

On April 2, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had spoken about the relentless rise in COVID-19 cases having the potential to put the state's health infrastructure under severe strain.

"We will increase the number of beds, ventilators, oxygen but what about health professionals? How will we get more manpower? In the last one year, most of them have suffered from COVID," the CM had said in a live webcast.

Speaking to PTI, Bang said, "Around 2,900 doctors who have completed their MBBS course and internship from various state and civic-run medical colleges will be available in March-April 2021. They have also signed a bond that they would work for the state health services for one year."

"If the state government so wishes, these 2,900 doctors can be available for the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Bang also claimed the state government can create funds for the COVID-19 fight by recovering at least ₹500 crore from doctors who have defaulted on this bond over the past three to four years.

