Maharashtra: Samples sent for genome sequencing to identify new COVID-19 variant

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mutated further to form the Delta Plus or AY.1 variant and it is said to be resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorized in India, he added. "We have sent substantial samples from various districts to investigate if there is any prevalence of Delta-plus ( or AY.1). The reports are expected to come by Tuesday," said Dr. Pradip Awate, State Surveillance Officer.

