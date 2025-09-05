Maharashtra tragedy: 10-year-old boy dies of heart attack after playing with friends in Kolhapur

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died of a heart attack while playing in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

The tragic incident reportedly took place in Kodoli village of Kolhapur district.

The boy was identified as Shravan Gavade.

He was playing with friends at a Ganesh Pandal.

According to media reports, the boy felt uneasy while playing and went back home, where he lay in his mother’s lap.

Then he suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

Kerala assembly employee dies during Onam celebrations In a shocking incident that was caught on camera, a 45-year-old man collapsed and died while dancing on stage during the Onam celebrations at the Kerala Assembly recently.

The deceased has been identified as V Junais of Vazhayil House, Karthika Housing Colony, Batheri in Wayanad.

He was working as a deputy librarian at the Kerala Assembly.

The incident took place on Monday at around 3.20 pm during a cultural event when Junais was performing with his colleagues.

In the video, Junais clutches his forehead and collapses on stage during the dance performance.

Soon, he was rushed to the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Junais' colleagues said he had passed away within five minutes of reaching the hospital, reported Onmanorama.

He was a sports enthusiast who regularly visited the Chandrashekharan Nair stadium for jogging and morning exercise, the report said.

Does a common heart attack pill help everyone? While cases of cardiac problems and sudden deaths are rising across the globe, two large clinical trials have shown that a decades-old pill remains helpful for heart attack patients even with modern treatments that can prevent lasting damage to the heart muscle, reported Reuters.

Still unclear is whether all patients, or only some, benefit from so-called beta-blocker drugs, which are typically prescribed to everyone after a heart attack.

Two sharply contradictory reports were presented on Saturday at a large cardiology meeting in Madrid and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

“It is not unusual for trials to yield different results,” said Dr Borja Ibanez of Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III in Madrid, who led one of the trials.

“Somewhat uncommon is to see two trials with apparently divergent findings presented on the same day.”