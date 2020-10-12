Maintain quality testing for Covid-19 kits: Health experts

Dr S P Byotra, Chairman, internal medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "With price capping for covid test maintaining quality is very important. Safety of healthcare workers is also dependent on their exposure to the virus which directly transcribes from the quality of the virus handling materials specially the viral transport medium which carries the virus as in case of any leakage in the same post collection it becomes dangerous for the spread having loads of live virus in it. So, using quality products for handling covid samples should also be given equal importance in order to reduce infection among healthcare workers."