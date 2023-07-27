Majority of students in 14-17 age group not aware vaping, e-cigarettes banned: Survey3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:49 PM IST
A survey conducted by the Think Change Forum reveals that 96% of students aged 14-17 in India are unaware that vapes and similar electronic devices are banned in the country, while 89% are unaware of their harmful effects
Ninety-six per cent of students in the age group of 14-17 years who took part in a survey do not know that vapes and similar electronic devices are banned in India, while 89 per cent of them are unaware of their harmful effects, according to a study.
