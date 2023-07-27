Speaking about the survey results, Sushant Kalra, Parenting Coach & TEDx Speaker said, "It is deeply troubling to see such a high percentage of children unaware of the harmful effects of vaping. This ignorance makes children in the age groups of 14 to 17 years ‘highly prone’ to taking up vaping or other types of electronic device delivering addictive substances. Glamourization and normalisation of such habits among children have thrown a blanket of ignorance over the harmful effects of vaping. It is evident that parents and educators are not proactively discussing such habits or making efforts to prevent their children from adopting them. There is an urgent need for comprehensive education among adolescents, as well as proactive engagement with the two primary influencers in their lives - parents and educators. We must take immediate action to bridge this information gap and educate our youth about the risks involved."