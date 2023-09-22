Making babymaking better

In the face of all this, IVF is woefully inadequate. It was devised as a fix for the blocked Fallopian tubes that prevented Ms Brown’s mother from conceiving. But today, when more couples try for children later in life, a woman’s declining stock of eggs is increasingly likely to be the problem. Here, ivf works by giving people more rolls of the dice, by collecting more eggs and maximising the odds that they will be fertilised. That will work for the lucky few, but without an entirely new approach and new treatments, many aspiring parents will endure one disappointment after another.