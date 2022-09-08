Malaria kills a child every minute, Oxford vaccine data raises hope3 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 12:04 PM IST
Malaria disease is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity although new data from Oxford University elevate hopes
As malaria disease is on a global killing spree- killing a child every minute, new data on malaria vaccine is elevating hopes in fight against the disease. The new data from Oxford University is a boost for global efforts against the mosquito-borne virus. The disease kills about 600,000 a year despite spending around $3 billion annually on insecticides, bednets and anti-malarial drugs.