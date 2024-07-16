Malaria vaccine: Serum Institute of India-Oxford University's R21 doses administered in Ivory Coast
Malaria vaccine: Ivory Coast becomes the first country to deploy a malaria vaccine developed by SII and Oxford University. The R21 immunization is authorized by multiple African countries and aims to vaccinate 250,000 children initially, with plans to reach millions more with Gavi support.
