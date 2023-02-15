Male birth control stopped sperm in mice, study found

The drug presented in Tuesday’s study acts by deactivating an enzyme in mice and men that make sperm swim. “It’s like your on-switch on your TV," said Jochen Buck, a pharmacologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, an author of the study. When the researchers added the drug to human and mice sperm in a dish, the cells stopped moving temporarily. Lower doses of the drug resulted in progressively more mobile sperm cells, Dr. Buck said. The drug took about 15 minutes to take effect.

