Male cancer rates to increase 84%; deaths to double in next 25 years: New study

Global male cancer cases are expected to surge by 84%, rising from 10.3 million in 2022 to 19 million by 2050.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published12 Aug 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Global male cancer cases are expected to surge by 84%, rising from 10.3 million in 2022 to 19 million by 2050, as per a new study. Cancer-related deaths among men are also predicted to nearly double, increasing by 93% from 5.4 million in 2022 to 10.5 million in 2050.

Researchers analyzed 30 cancer types, using population data from 185 countries and territories, to predict cancer cases and mortality rates among men by 2050. These results were shared in a study in a journal associated with the American Cancer Society.

According to the study, men experience higher cancer rates and related deaths largely due to their higher consumption of tobacco and alcohol compared to women.

They examined 30 cancer types in 2022 and projected findings for 2050. At the same time, they recognised a lack of detailed global data on men's cancer disparities by age and country.

Men are often exposed to harmful substances at work and are less proactive about getting cancer screenings. The research also indicates that older men, particularly those 65 and above, have poorer survival rates than younger men.

This is attributed to factors like late-stage diagnosis, reduced treatment tolerance and financial barriers to healthcare.

Prostate cancer to surge by 136%

Researchers anticipate that deaths from prostate cancer will surge by 136% between 2022 and 2050. They attribute this rise to men ageing and having longer lifespans, providing more time for cancer to progress.

It is anticipated that by 2050, skin cancer will result in an increased number of deaths. Bladder cancer is predicted to become more common and fatal.

Cases of mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer affecting the lining of the lungs and other organs, are projected to see the largest increase among cancer types. It is expected to grow by 105% from 2022. This increase is linked to both ageing populations and asbestos exposure.

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 02:34 PM IST
