NEW DELHI : Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met representatives of pharma companies and reviewed the status and adequacy of covid-19 drugs and production capacities to effectively handle any situation in the country amid the spike in cases in some countries.

Mandaviya, who met the companies’ representatives virtually, said “India’s pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries. This was achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of the medicines“

The pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario. They were also asked to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for COVID management. They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level.

The pharma companies hailed the timely review meeting chaired by the minister and assured their continued support. They expressed confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain of covid drugs.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said passengers travelling to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test before departure and upload the report on Air Suvidha portal from 1 January 2023.

