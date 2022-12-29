Mandaviya reviews covid drug supply situation with pharma cos1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 08:15 PM IST
- The minister reviewed covid essential medicines with Pharma Companies, asked them to keep a close watch on global supply chain scenario
NEW DELHI : Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met representatives of pharma companies and reviewed the status and adequacy of covid-19 drugs and production capacities to effectively handle any situation in the country amid the spike in cases in some countries.