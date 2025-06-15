Marijuana to treat Autism? Some parents say yes
Sumathi Reddy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Jun 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Summary
Parents desperate for treatments say cannabis helps, but doctors urge caution.
Marijuana is becoming easier to get in many states, and one group showing interest might surprise you: parents of children with autism.
