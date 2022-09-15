Massive global failures' in Covid-19 response? Here's what Lancet study shows4 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 05:54 AM IST
Lancet report highlights 'massive global failures' in COVID-19 response
Lancet report highlights 'massive global failures' in COVID-19 response
Listen to this article
Widespread, global failures at multiple levels in the COVID-19 response has led to millions of preventable deaths and reversed progress made towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in many countries, Lancet's new COVID-19 Commission report shows.