Measles surge in India: Govt directs states to boost fever, rash surveillance

“One dose of MRCV to be administered to all children aged 6 months and up to less than 9 months in those areas where the Measles cases in the age group of less than 9 months are above 10% of the total measles cases, to be identified by the State Govt / UT Administration. Since this dose of MRCV is being given to this cohort in “outbreak response immunization" (ORl) mode, therefore, these children should also be covered by first and second dose of MRCV as per the primary (routine) Measles and Rubella vaccination schedule," the official said.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}