Only 5% of therapies tested on animals are approved for human use

In all, the researchers found that half the therapies tested in animals had results encouraging enough to warrant subsequent tests in humans, but only one in 20 eventually made its way to the market. Some rate of failure is inevitable, says Dr Ineichen. For one thing, laboratory animals are, after all, not exact models for humans. What’s more, factors other than clinical success, including lack of commercial interest, can also influence a therapy’s fate. “Even if every drug that worked in animals also worked in humans, we’d only see a 25% success rate," says Joseph Garner of Stanford University, who was not involved in this study. Once you bear that in mind, he says, “the 5% number is nowhere near as shocking."