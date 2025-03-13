Does melatonin work for jet lag?

“Melatonin is quite effective if you have to speed up your clock," says Derk-Jan Dijk, director of the Surrey Sleep Research Centre. “It’s not good at slowing down your clock." That means taking melatonin may be more useful after eastward flights, when you have to go to bed sooner than your body wants to, than after westward flights, when you have to stay up. Fortunately for those with westward travel plans, there are other things you can do to help your biological clock adjust—gradually shifting the wake-sleep cycle in the days before the flight, for example, and getting natural sunlight and exercise during daytime hours at the destination, which helps adjust melatonin production.