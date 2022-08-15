Men’s body-image issues got worse during the pandemic—even if many didn’t realize it
- The focus on mental health has made it easier for men to come forward. But first they have to accept that it isn’t a disorder that just plagues women.
Having a negative body image has long been considered a female problem. Countless books, videos and after-school specials have been devoted to highlighting the concern and the damage it does to girls and women.
Having a negative body image has long been considered a female problem. Countless books, videos and after-school specials have been devoted to highlighting the concern and the damage it does to girls and women.
But men are nearly as likely to suffer from negative body-image concerns—and studies suggest that the stress and anxiety of the pandemic only made things worse.
But men are nearly as likely to suffer from negative body-image concerns—and studies suggest that the stress and anxiety of the pandemic only made things worse.
Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD)—a clinical disorder in which people become preoccupied with a perceived imperfection in their physical appearance to the point that it causes them significant emotional distress or interferes with their day-to-day functioning—was first listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in the 1980s. Population studies show that 2.4% of Americans currently suffer from BDD, though most experts believe this number is underreported and may impact up to 3% of the population.
The data show that BDD affects almost as many men as women, and can affect any part of the body. However, unlike girls and women for whom BDD can be a risk factor for eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa, primarily only boys and men present with a form of BDD known as muscle dysmorphia, sometimes called “bigorexia," which is characterized by an obsessive drive for muscularity. What’s more, unlike anorexia, which may be identified by family members or during regular doctor visits, eating and working out to bulk up may masquerade as healthy habits among men and go unnoticed by others—as well as by the men themselves.
Without proper treatment, the consequences for men with BDD can be severe. About 80% of these men have had suicidal ideation at some point during their lives, and about 25% have attempted suicide. Signs of BDD include spending at least one hour a day thinking about perceived defects, obsessively looking at or avoiding mirrors, compulsively comparing oneself to others, missing work or school, an increased likelihood of alcohol or drug abuse, anabolic steroid usage (among men with muscle dysmorphia), and a feeling that one looks unattractive or even hideous.
“I had become almost totally housebound, and after one suicide attempt, I isolated from my friends and dropped out of school and work," says Chris Tronsden, a clinical therapist specializing in the treatment of BDD at the Gateway Institute, a private outpatient treatment center in Orange County, Calif., and a former BDD patient himself. “As I was going through counseling, my life revolved around the health-food store and the martial-arts gym. It was a 16-hour-a-day fixation, with me constantly trying to improve."
Covid’s impact
Even before the pandemic, body-image concerns were fairly common, especially among young men. One study showed that about 24% of teen boys with healthy body mass indexes had body-image dissatisfaction, while another study found that one in five male participants age 18 to 24 suffered from muscle dysmorphia with abnormal eating behavior.
The pandemic didn’t make it any easier. On one hand, it may have offered a little reprieve for some of those with body-image issues, as it did for many with social anxiety, because they weren’t out in the world, worried about how they appeared.
“For many BDD sufferers, that was a relief," says Fugen Neziroglu, a behavioral and clinical psychologist and adjunct professor at Hofstra Medical School and the executive director of the Bio-Behavioral Institute, a treatment and research facility in Great Neck, N.Y.
But the relief was, at best, temporary. For starters, there was a lot of pressure during lockdown from social influencers and others to stay in shape (even if many men didn’t). “Men’s masculinity is tied into being muscular in many societies, and issues like fear of Covid might have engendered a need to be fit to demonstrate strength and power," says Viren Swami, a professor of social psychology at the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England. “During the pandemic, men’s body image has gotten worse."
Hours of staring at oneself during videoconferences probably didn’t help. “A lot of BDD people became anxious about turning on their camera and being judged about their appearance," says Dr. Neziroglu.
Such “Zoom dysmorphia" was made worse by the fact that most men couldn’t get to a dentist for teeth whitening or to the salon for haircuts. “Looking at yourself in a mirror at home and on Zoom and not liking what you were seeing was pretty difficult for some people," says Mr. Tronsden.
Finally, emerging from Covid—heavier and perhaps less muscular—has made many men even more unhappy with their bodies, feeding into the distortion and distress they feel.
“My patients think people will notice they gained weight," says Robyn L. Stern, a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in body-image disorders. “There is a lot more distortion around how they perceive themselves after two years of masking and isolating."
There’s also an increased willingness to talk about it—one of the few positives emerging from the pandemic. The stress of being afraid and isolated gave everybody—men and women—license to focus more on mental health. And while many men remain hesitant to seek help for what might be considered a vanity problem, in the past decade that has started to shift. More recently, many clinicians are seeing an uptick in male patients with body image disorders.
“I see men more comfortable having this conversation about their disgust with their bodies," says Ms. Stern. She says she has seen a 50% increase in male patients in recent months.
Lack of research
Roberto Olivardia, a clinician and lecturer in psychology at Harvard Medical School who has been researching BDD for 30 years, says only about 1% of research on eating and body-dysmorphia disorders focuses on males. “You would think that BDD only impacts upper-middle-class white women and girls," he says.
Many male patients, he says, often started out as boys who were bullied, told they were stupid, or otherwise traumatized. They may be compensating for some perceived deficit, and believe that if they look perfect, or at least “normal," they will be immunized against further harm.
“I always ask, ‘What will having the muscles you want give you?’" says Dr. Olivardia, who is the co-author of “The Adonis Complex: How to Identify, Treat and Prevent Body Obsession in Men and Boys." “And that is where you start to uncover ideas like, ‘I’ll be loved,’ ‘I won’t be rejected,’ ‘My anxiety will reduce.’ There’s always something underneath that drive to look ‘normal’ or ‘perfect.’"
Katharine Phillips, a professor of psychiatry at New York-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine and author of “The Broken Mirror: Understanding and Treating Body Dysmorphic Disorder," says more research needs to be done to understand the causal effect of social media, parenting, genetics and cultural norms on the way men perceive their bodies. The latest nationwide prevalence study she knows of was done in 2015.
“Since then, we’ve seen a rise in videoconferencing and image-centric social media, which may be increasing the prevalence and the severity," Dr. Phillips says. “Access to filters and morphed images that look perfect can dial up the volume of a man’s body-image distortions."
What can help
Fortunately, targeted therapies can help. Dr. Phillips and others have had success in taming the disorder with certain types of antidepressants known as SSRIs (selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors). Research studies show that a majority of people with BDD substantially improve with these medications. Cognitive behavioral therapy that is tailored to BDD’s unique symptoms also helps to stem repetitive behavior and thoughts, teaching patients to recognize errors in their thinking and develop more helpful thoughts and actions.
One thing to be wary of, doctors say: plastic surgery, which can exacerbate BDD. “This is a mental-health issue, not a weight issue," says Ms. Stern, and so patients will continue to have a distorted body image, whatever the surgery seeks to “fix." In one study from 2014, 40% of plastic surgeons said they had been threatened by an unhappy patient with BDD.
Beyond cognitive behavioral therapy and medical interventions, Dr. Swami believes there need to be changes at the societal level. Just as women have benefited from the current body positivity movement that encourages girls and women to love the bodies they live in, men could benefit from a similar movement of their own.
“The fashion-beauty complex tells all of us we are deficient and we need to buy these things to become more attractive, but I don’t think most beauty ideals are healthy—either ones that say you should have a dad bod or ones that say to be muscular," Dr. Swami says. Many experts would like to see more advertisements with various sized bodies, representing men of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, as well as hear more celebrities speak up about their own body-image issues, which can help others. “The message should be, if you are healthy, competent and able to contribute to society, then that is a good ideal," says Dr. Swami.
Until then, men can take advantage of the awareness around mental health that has arisen since the pandemic began, says Dr. Phillips. “With more awareness comes less stigma," she says.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text