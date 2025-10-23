Mental Health Crisis: Senior doctor explains why teens are more depressed, anxious and lonely than ever

Teen mental health crisis: Adolescence should be a time of curiosity and optimism, full of social friendships. Yet more of today’s teenagers are feeling hopeless, afraid, and alone.

“In the last 10 years, there has been a tremendous increase in cases of depression, anxiety and social isolation for teens,” says Dr Neetu Tiwari, MBBS, MD-Psychiatry, Senior Resident at NIIMS Medical College & Hospital.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 14% of adolescents with an age range of 10–19 years are affected by any type of mental disorder, including depression and anxiety.

Studies reveal a powerful connection between loneliness and depression, finding that youth who feel lonely are much more likely to have symptoms of depression. Research also shows us that young people who feel depressed at 18 tend to struggle well into their 20s too.

From 2012 to 2018, loneliness among teenagers surged by 20%, making that age group the loneliest in some two and a half decades, according to a study from a team at the University of Pittsburgh.

Why more teenagers are suffering from severe anxiety Today’s adolescents bear the brunt of what Dr Tiwari calls a “perfect storm” of emotional, social and physical challenges. And one of the top causes is chronic loneliness — not simply being alone but feeling emotionally disconnected despite digital connectedness.

In India, some two-thirds of young people report feeling lonely. Studies link too much time spent on social media to self-esteem. Adolescents who often feel lonely are 3.5 times more likely to develop anxiety or depression, studies show.

What contributes to the sense of isolation is continual comparison online, academic pressures, disrupted sleep routines and decreased face-to-face interactions.

How families can help prevent teen depression and anxiety It's at home where adolescent mental health gets laid. Parents, Tiwari emphasises, can help prevent these violent encounters by establishing emotionally safe and supportive atmospheres.

Parents can: -Hear without judgment or correcting them on the spot.

-Supervise — and direct use of — your digital screens together.

-Promote offline hobbies and family time together.

-Be aware of early warning signs, such as withdrawal, mood swings, or changes in their sleep.

“Teenagers who feel trusted, understood and emotionally supported are more likely to be able to withstand the stresses of adolescence and develop resilience from those experiences. Open discussions regarding mental health work to destigmatise feelings,” says Tiwari.

How schools and communities can foster belonging Schools and communities play a critical role in ensuring positive mental health for these teens. Dr Tiwari says that supportive school environments that foster a sense of belonging can reduce feelings of isolation.

Programmes such as peer mentoring, buddy systems and inclusive clubs ensure that no student feels invisible. Incorporating social-emotional learning (SEL) into schools helps children learn to name their emotions, calm down, or sit in someone else’s shoes.

Trained school counsellors, flexible academic expectations and wellness breaks are just as essential. “Sleep, play, and leisure are not luxuries — they’re essential to adolescent health,” Dr Tiwari said.

What teenagers can do to support their own mental health While adults need to lend support, teens can take steps toward stronger mental health. Simple habits like:

-Maintaining a regular sleep schedule

-Engaging in daily physical activity

-Reducing screen time

-Being involved in social interactions, in person time to.

Dr Tiwari also emphasises positive self-talk — replacing negative talk (self-criticism or comparison) with positivity, compassion and gratitude.

“Developing real connections and hobbies and establishing digital boundaries can help teenagers feel grounded and valued.”

Why asking for help is a sign of strength Every teen’s feelings — sadness, fear, confusion — are legitimate and shared by many. Seeking the help of a counsellor or mental health professional should be viewed as an act of courage.