Mental health of one in seven children at risk due to covid-led lockdown: UNICEF

The UNICEF has recommended reopening schools in a staggered manner in interest of children's mental health. “We know that the longer children stay out of school, the more vulnerable they become, with less chances of returning to school," said Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative. "Further, the mental health and well-being of children is a crucial concern. Psycho-social support from teachers, parents and caregivers is a priority."

