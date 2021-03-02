Merck Merck received full results from OncoImmune’s late-stage study that were c

The drugmaker gained the potential Covid therapy MK-7110 in its $425 million acquisition of OncoImmune Inc., then a 10-person biotechnology company based in Rockville, Maryland that had spent decades developing drugs to target inflammation. An interim analysis of trial data indicated the drug significantly improved the chances and speed of recovery for severe and critical Covid patients needing oxygen, reducing the risk of respiratory failure and death by 50%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}