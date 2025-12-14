Methi water benefits explained: Weight control, digestion support and blood sugar balance

Fenugreek seeds are a common item in Indian households. Apart from the much-relished fenugreek leaves, which are a winter delicacy, the seeds are a key spice in many popular dishes. But there is another aspect of these seeds that is starting to get recognition – its health benefits.

According to experts, drinking water with fenugreek or methi seeds soaked in it overnight can help in weight loss and aid the digestive process. As per an article on fitelo.co, the best way to make methi water is to wash and soak fenugreek seeds overnight, strain them in the morning and add them to boiling water, and let it simmer. Then, turn off the heat, let it cool down, and strain again.

You can store this water by refrigerating it. By drinking this water every morning on an empty stomach, you can unlock several health benefits. Here are some of them listed below.

Weight Control Drinking fenugreek seed-infused water on an empty stomach will improve your metabolism and help you burn calories at a faster rate. This type of drink will also have soluble fibre, which will promote a feeling of fullness and curb your appetite, stopping you from constant munching.

Reducing bloating Fenugreek seeds can also act as a mild diuretic and can reduce water retention in the body. It can also reduce bloating and provide a leaner appearance overall. The diuretic-like function of fenugreek also helps in removing harmful toxins from the body, making fenugreek seed water a detoxifier as well.

Controlling blood sugar Experts also believe that methi water can prevent sharp spikes in blood sugar levels, something that can lead to a craving for sugary food items. Methi seeds also contain an amino acid called 4-hydroxyisoleucine. This is known to stimulate insulin secretion and also improve glucose metabolism. Not to forget, the presence of fibre also helps in controlling blood sugar levels, thus making it useful for those with diabetes.

Other benefits of methi water Apart from weight control and better management of blood sugar, methi water can also promote better skin and hair, stronger bones, and help in achieving hormonal balance. Overall, these little seeds are power-packed, and soaking them in water can unleash their full potency.

FAQs How should methi water be consumed for best results? Methi water is best consumed in the morning on an empty stomach. Soaking the seeds overnight and drinking the infused water daily is commonly recommended.