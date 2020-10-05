MHFI and AIIMS doctors launch web portal for mental healthcare amid COVID-19

The web portal is all set to become functional from October 10 and people can access it online consultations with support from doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)."Mental health issues were a major cause of suffering and contributed to the global burden of disease long before COVID-19 pandemic. However, the collective experience of virus pandemic--'exacerbated' symptoms of poor mental health such as anxiety, fatigue, feelings of hopelessness, suicidal tendencies and so on. Also, the general access to health care and especially mental health care has been massively impacted and hampered in this coronavirus crisis time," Dr Nand Kumar, professor of the psychiatry department at AIIMS told ANI while deliberating Mental Health Access Summit 2020 organized by AIIMS through virtual conferencing.