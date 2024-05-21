Microplastics found in human testicles, potentially linked to declining sperm counts, says report
Researchers at the University of New Mexico have found microplastics in human testicles, potentially impacting sperm counts. They however added that further research is needed to confirm the link between microplastics and reduced sperm counts.
