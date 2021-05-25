Mild covid-19 can induce antibodies that can last lifetime, suggests study

As expected, antibody levels in the blood of the covid-19 participants dropped quickly in the first few months after infection and then mostly leveled off, with some antibodies detectable even 11 months after infection. Further, 15 of the 19 bone marrow samples from people who had had covid-19 contained antibody-producing cells specifically targeting the virus that causes covid-19. Such cells could still be found four months later in the five people who came back to provide a second bone-marrow sample. None of the 11 people who had never had covid-19 had such antibody-producing cells in their bone marrow, the scientists said.