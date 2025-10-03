Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares 3 tips to improve body posture: ‘Looking down puts 22 kg load’

Millionaire Bryan Johnson shared 3 tips to improve body posture. Emphasising the importance of good body posture, he claimed that he has genetically narrow internal jugular veins which was cutting off the blood flow from his brain and heart.

In a social media post on X, the 48-year-old biohacker and longevity entrepreneur, said, “My bad posture almost killed me….Even with normal jugular veins, you may be doing the same by slouching."

Urging his followers to avoid “looking down at a 45 degree angle” which places “49 lb (22.23 kg) load on your cervical disc,” he suggested the following tips:

Hold your screen at eye level when working for long durations. Prop up elbows. Use a laptop stand or monitor instead of a phone when possible.

In another post, he mocked people with bad posture and title said, “Me: Why does my neck hurt.” Referring to improper posture while at work, he drew comparison with a shrimp and said “also me”.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Also, train your neck - just not with exercises that place an axial load on your cervical spine, like Mike Tyson did with wrestling bridges. A strong neck protects you from injury, improves cerebral blood flow, and looks better.”

Another user remarked, “49 lbs on your neck? That’s like carrying a toddler on your head all day.”

A third user stated, “Correction while sleeping with a pillow under your shoulders (so that the head can tilt back) did wonders to fix my blocked neck. In just a few weeks I got back my mobility.”

A fourth comment read, “I switch between the recliner chair and the dining table, when surfing the net. At the table I put my laptop on a plastic storage box to force my back/neck up straight. I can feel it works immediately.”

According to medlineplus.gov, official website of the United States government, every individual has three natural curves, one at the neck, second at the mid back and third at the lower back. “Correct posture should maintain these curves, but not increase them,” the websites states.

How poor posture impacts health? Slouching or slumping can lead to several health issues which are as follows: