Mint Explainer: Can Covid lessons help fight monkeypox?

An overwhelming number of infections (90% plus) have been transmitted through sexual contact, reveals a study by the New England Journal of Medicine—about 98% of the infected people covered in this study were gay or bisexual men. But experts have warned against the stigmatisation of a certain section of people. Here’s what the WHO says: “The virus does not only spread through sexual contact, but also through any form of close contact with someone who is infectious. Persons living in the same household are at higher risk. Anyone who has symptoms that could be monkeypox should seek advice from a health worker immediately." The virus can also spread from mother to the foetus during pregnancy, or from a parent with monkeypox to an infant or child during close contact.