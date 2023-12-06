Mint Explainer: Should India be worried about China’s ‘walking pneumonia’?
Summary
- The mysterious respiratory outbreak in China has been particularly harsh on children. But it may not be as much trouble as was Covid-19
Memories of the Covid-19 pandemic have resurfaced as a mysterious respiratory illness among children emerged in China, the epicenter of the earlier outbreak. Hospitals in many Chinese cities have been operating at maximum capacity the past two months, taking in more than 9,000 patients a day. The alarming scenes from China have put health authorities worldwide on high alert.