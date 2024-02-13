Science
Mint Explainer: The fight against elephantiasis amid climate change challenges
Summary
- India's second most common mosquito-borne parasitic disease after malaria, climate change has exacerbated the transmission of lymphatic filariasis
New Delhi: The health ministry has reinitiated a nationwide campaign aimed at eliminating lymphatic filariasis, a vector-borne disease also known as elephantiasis. It ranks as India's second most common mosquito-borne parasitic disease after malaria.
