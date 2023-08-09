Why NIV Pune study on presence of Covid virus in urine samples is important
Summary
- The study fills a gap of detection or the presence of covid-19 viral particles in urine samples that is a much easier specimen to get from patients than stools.
New Delhi: India’s top medical research body National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, under the aegis of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has conducted a study confirming viral load detection in stool and urine samples of covid-19 patients and transmission of the virus through faecal oral route.