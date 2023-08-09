What is the present status of covid-19?

It has been almost three years since the covid-19 pandemic hit, but the world still remains at risk as new strains of the SARS CoV-2 virus continue to emerge. Despite developing newer treatment and diagnostic modalities, including very effective vaccines, the disease remains one of the major challenges in countries across the world. The World Health Organization estimates that till now about 400 million people have had the infection, and 5 million have died following complications from the disease. In India, around 45 million cases have been reported with 531,918 deaths so far.