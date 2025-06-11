Mira Kapoor's wellness message to women: Investing in your health early can empower your future

In a world that rarely stops spinning, Mira Kapoor is asking people to pause, and listen. With her latest entrepreneurial venture, Dhun Wellness, a luxury destination nestled in the heart of Mumbai, the 30-year-old is offering sound baths, Ayurvedic healing, Cryotherapy, Japanese Lymphatic Massages, Sonic Meditations and more, to help people harmonise and heal. But is wellness truly all about expensive treatments?

Dhun Wellness treatments - though thoughtfully designed, tailored and luxurious - come at a price: A 60-minute sound healing session comes for ₹7,500, a 30-minute aura cleansing for ₹10,000, Aura and chakra scan for ₹10,000, and a 7-day sleep reset and gut-cleanse program for ₹1.75 lakh. The prices led people on social media to question the accessibility of these offerings for the average urban Indian.

Even as India's health and wellness economy touched $156.0 billion in 2024 (IMARC), Mira Kapoor says starting with small self-care rituals at home can be therapeutic. She has some of her own: Apply ghee on the feet, consume soaked raisins in the morning, and warm milk in the evening. She hopes that women, especially, shift the mindset towards wellness not only as indulgent self-care, but as urgent preventive healthcare.

This is not Mira Kapoor's first wellness venture. She had earlier co-founded skincare brand Akind, and invested in Wellbeing Nutrition and Zama Organics, apart from backing SARVA Yoga with actor and husband Shahid Kapoor.

In an email interview with LiveMint, Mira Kapoor talks about the idea behind Dhun Wellness, the evolving concept of urban well-being, India's growing wellness ecosystem, what turned

Excerpts from the interview:

1. In a city that never stops, you’ve built a space that invites stillness and rediscovering one's own 'dhun'. What does the word mean to you from the wellness perspective? For me, Dhun is more than just a melody, it’s your personal rhythm, your inner alignment. In the context of wellness, it’s that deeply intuitive sense of balance we all have but often lose sight of in the pace of city life. Dhun Wellness has been created to help people return to that space within themselves, to recalibrate, to breathe, to find clarity. It’s about stepping away from constant noise and tuning into your body’s natural intelligence.

2. With rising stress level, sedentary lifestyle, and digital fatigue becoming the norm in cities, how do you think urban wellness needs to evolve? Urban wellness needs to evolve from being a temporary escape to becoming a way of life that is sustainable, intentional, and deeply integrated into our daily routines. It’s no longer enough to rely on an annual detox retreat or a weekend off-grid. True wellness today is about consistency - small, mindful shifts that support longevity, emotional balance, and nervous system regulation. At Dhun Wellness, we’ve built our philosophy around this idea. Our 7-day programs are designed to meet urban individuals where they are, targeting the most common yet overlooked issues like chronic stress, poor sleep, inflammation, and gut imbalances, all in a format that’s immersive but still accessible within city life. It’s about bringing wellness into your everyday rhythm, not taking you out of it.

Mira Kapoor says urban wellness should be about sustainability.

3. Mira, you’ve always come across as someone deeply in tune with wellness. Was there a moment in your own life that made you turn to Ayurveda and healing practices more seriously? Yes, absolutely. I think motherhood was that turning point for me. It forced me to slow down and ask deeper questions, not just about what I was putting into my body, but how I was living. I found myself returning to ancient healing traditions that emphasized balance over intensity, sustainability over speed. Ayurveda gave me that sense of rhythm, of reconnecting with my body in a more compassionate way. That shift eventually became the seed for my new venture.

4. When did wellness stop being a personal ritual and become something you wanted to offer to the world? It was gradual. I started sharing my wellness journey, and the response was always deeply personal; people were searching for the same balance I had been looking for. I realized that while many of us understand the value of wellness, there aren’t enough spaces that truly support it in a meaningful, accessible, and luxurious way within the city. That’s when I knew I wanted to build something as a response to a need that so many of us share.

5. Do you believe India is ready to see wellness not just as self-care, but as preventive healthcare? What are key factors driving its growing wellness ecosystem? Yes, I truly believe India is waking up to this shift. Wellness is no longer just about indulgence or relaxation, it’s becoming synonymous with proactive, preventive living. Whether it’s gut health, hormone balance, or longevity-focused recovery, people are beginning to understand that caring for your body today means fewer health complications tomorrow. We’re seeing a convergence of ancient Indian wisdom with cutting-edge science, and that is what’s driving the momentum in the wellness space today.

Mira Kapoor hopes people stay in tune with their internal self.

6. What do you say to people, especially young women, who see wellness as a luxury rather than a necessity? I say: start small, but start somewhere. Wellness doesn’t have to mean expensive treatments, it can be as simple as knowing your body, honoring your cycles, eating clean, or pausing for five minutes to breathe with intention. It’s about being kind to yourself consistently. For young women especially, it’s important to remember that investing in your health early is one of the most empowering things you can do, for your energy, your confidence, and your future.