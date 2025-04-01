Mitochondria transplants could cure diseases and lengthen lives

Such mutations are rare. Normally, a mother’s mitochondria are passed intact to her offspring via her egg cells. Sometimes, however, a mutation occurs spontaneously on the way to an egg’s creation, meaning the resulting offspring may have symptoms that their mother does not. Dr Walker plans to pick patients with unaffected mothers and enrich blood-forming stem cells taken from those patients with mitochondria extracted from their mothers’ white blood cells. The enriched cells will then be returned to the patient, where they will, with luck, give rise to healthy blood cells that relieve the anaemia.