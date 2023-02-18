Mobile health intervention can help prevent secondary stroke: ICMR
- The trial messages focused on controlling blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, improving physical activity, eating a healthy diet and not to miss taking medicines to prevent stroke
New Delhi: Mobile health intervention can lead to an improved lifestyle and prevent secondary stroke, a research paper published by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×