Mobile health intervention can help prevent secondary stroke: ICMR

Dr Meenakshi Sharma Scientist-G, Noncommunicable Diseases Division, ICMR stated that two-stroke clinical trials were completed in the ICMR’s INSTRuCT network phase I (5 years). She informed that SPRINT study is the first trial in India (and perhaps globally) to try to assess the role of an mHealth intervention in secondary prevention of stroke at such a large scale. It provides hope in improving lifestyle and medical complications leveraging technology in a resource-constrained setup. In phase 2 which started in September 2022, 4 more stroke trials, which are very relevant to the country, have been initiated by ICMR. We would get answers to important treatments for stroke in the coming years.