It is based on the same messenger ribonucleic (mRNA) technology deployed in Moderna's Covid-19 shot, which is more than 90% effective, and if the trial proves successful, it could lead to a new generation of more protective flu vaccines.
"We expect that our seasonal influenza vaccine candidates will be an important component of our future combination respiratory vaccines," said CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement.
The majority of current flu vaccines are based on inactivated viruses cultivated in chicken eggs.
The strains have to be selected six to nine months before the vaccines are intended to be used, and their efficacy is approximately 40 to 60 percent.
Moderna hopes mRNA technology, which provokes an immune response by delivering genetic molecules containing the code for key parts of a pathogen into human cells, can accelerate development and increase scalability.
Several mRNA molecules that encode for different strains can also be delivered in the same shot.