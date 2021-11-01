In the U.S., the Moderna vaccine is authorized for people 18 years and older. The vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE is currently available to children ages 12 to 17 years. The FDA recently cleared the vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11 years, and shots are expected to become available to the younger age group in the coming days, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}