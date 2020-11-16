Moderna covid-19 vaccine found 94.5% effective at preventing coronavirus

This study, known as the COVE study, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in US and is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.