Moderna finds that inventing a covid vaccine was the easy part

Moderna shares plummeted on Thursday after it announced it would be able to supply only 700 million to 800 million vaccine doses this year, down from its previous projection of 800 million to 1 billion doses. It attributed the lower forecast not to any complications in making the mRNA itself, an issue it dealt with earlier this year, but to delays in filling vials and delivering them in international markets.

