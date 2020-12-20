Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine could widen immunization effort

Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine could widen immunization effort5 min read . 04:40 PM IST
The vaccine can be more easily shipped and handled than Pfizer’s, helping smaller hospitals and rural areas overcome logistical hurdles
Health officials across the US are counting on the arrival of a second Covid-19 vaccine to boost scarce supplies and sidestep logistical issues encountered by the first vaccine, which began distribution this week.
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine from Moderna Inc. on Friday after an advisory panel recommended the agency approve its use. It will join a vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that received authorization on Dec. 11.
