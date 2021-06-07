Moderna seeks European Union approval for Covid-19 vaccine's use in teens

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has submitted an application to the European drugs regulator seeking conditional approval for its COVID-19 vaccine's use in adolescents.

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna said,"We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for conditional marketing approval of our COVID-19 vaccine with the European Medicines Agency for use in adolescents in the European Union,"“We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents. We have filed for authorization with Health Canada and we will file for an Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. FDA and regulatory agencies around the world for this important younger age population. We remain committed to doing our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic."

In May, the Company announced that the Phase 2/3 TeenCOVE study of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination. In the study, no cases of COVID-19 were observed in participants who had received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine using the primary definition. The vaccine efficacy in the nearly 2,500 adolescents who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was observed to be 100% when using the same case definition as in the Phase 3 COVE study in adults. In addition, a vaccine efficacy of 93% in seronegative participants was observed starting 14 days after the first dose using the secondary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) case definition of COVID-19, which tested for milder disease. The study enrolled 3,732 participants ages 12 to less than 18 years in the U.S.

The Company also plans to submit for an emergency use authorization (EUA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the authorized use of its vaccine to adolescents. Moderna has received emergency (or other conditional, interim or provisional) authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults from health agencies in the U.S., Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Paraguay, Japan, South Korea, Botswana and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!