Moderna to apply for EU's rolling approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine-maker Moderna Inc will soon apply for real-time reviews of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, days after the EU health regulator launched rolling reviews of shots from its rivals. The drug developer said it was in talks with European countries and would submit the same data it plans to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization.

The European Medicines Agency earlier this week launched real-time reviews of COVID-19 vaccines being developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, following a similar announcement for AstraZeneca's.

Real-time reviews could speed up the process of approving a successful vaccine, by allowing researchers to submit findings in real time, without waiting for studies to conclude.

A rolling review is one of the regulatory tools that European Medicines Agency uses to speed up the assessment of a promising medicine or vaccine during a public health emergency. Normally, all data on a medicine’s effectiveness, safety and quality and all required documents must be submitted at the start of the evaluation in a formal application for marketing authorisation. In the case of a rolling review, EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) reviews data as they become available from ongoing studies, before a formal application is submitted.

Once the CHMP decides that sufficient data are available, the formal application should be submitted by the company. By reviewing the data as they become available, the CHMP can reach its opinion sooner on whether or not the medicine or vaccine should be authorised.

Moderna Inc. also said it wouldn’t enforce its patents related to Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic, in an effort to not deter other companies and researchers from making similar shots.

“While the pandemic continues, Moderna will not enforce our Covid-19 related patents against those making vaccines intended to combat the pandemic," the company said in a statement on Thursday. (With Agency inputs)





