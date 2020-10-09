Moderna to apply for EU's rolling approval for COVID-19 vaccine

A rolling review is one of the regulatory tools that European Medicines Agency uses to speed up the assessment of a promising medicine or vaccine during a public health emergency. Normally, all data on a medicine’s effectiveness, safety and quality and all required documents must be submitted at the start of the evaluation in a formal application for marketing authorisation. In the case of a rolling review, EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) reviews data as they become available from ongoing studies, before a formal application is submitted.