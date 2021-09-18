Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine best prevents hospitalization, CDC study indicates

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines also produced higher post-vaccination antibody levels than the J&J vaccine, the researchers said. They looked at blood samples of 100 healthy volunteers who had been fully vaccinated within the last two to six weeks and found that those who had gotten the Moderna vaccine had higher antibody levels directed against the virus’s receptor binding domain than those who received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine or the J&J vaccine. When it came to antibodies directed against the virus’s spike protein, people who got the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had significantly higher levels than those who got the J&J vaccine.