Modified tapeworm drug may help treat Covid-19, study finds

3 min read . 06:43 PM IST

PTI

The team at the Scripps Research Institute in the US said it was known for 10 to 15 years that the class of drugs called salicylanilides work against certain viruses, but they tend to be gut-restricted and can have toxicity issues