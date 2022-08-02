Monkeypox cases in India: Total tally reaches six, Delhi reports its 2nd case

Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of the disease Monday with a 20-year-old man being admitted to a government hospital with a fever for the past four days and rashes on the body
The national capital on Monday recorded the second case of monkeypox after a 35-year-old Nigerian man tested positive for the disease. With this recent addition, the total number of monkeypox cases reached six in the country.
The 35-year-old man, with blisters and fever, was admitted to the LNJP Hospital two days ago. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The report which arrived Monday evening showed he was positive, an official source said. Also, two Nigerian nationals have been admitted to LNJP hospital after being suspected of the monkeypox disease.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government confirmed that samples of a 22-year-old man, who died on 30 July, tested positive, making him India's first monkeypox-related fatality.
Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of the disease Monday with a 20-year-old man being admitted to a government hospital with a fever for the past four days and rashes on the body.
According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis -- a virus transmitted to humans from animals -- with symptoms similar to small pox although clinically less severe.
Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.
With new confirmed and suspected cases being reported, the Centre formed a task force Monday to monitor the situation and decide on response initiatives.
Official sources said in Delhi the task force will also provide guidance to the government on expansion of diagnostic facilities and explore emerging vaccination trends.
The decision to constitute the task force was taken at a high-level meeting held on July 26 at the level of the principal secretary to the prime minister to review the ongoing public health preparedness in the country.
The task force will be headed by Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (health).
The National Aids Control Organisation and the Directorate General of Health Services in the Health Ministry have been asked to work on a targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of cases, an official source said.
Instructions were given to operationalise the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network of labs and make arrangements for requisite diagnostics of monkeypox disease.
