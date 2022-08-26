Monkeypox in India: Heterosexual contact seen in 3 out of 5 cases in Delhi, says ICMR4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 07:15 AM IST
The study report revealed all five cases denied homosexual or bisexual exposure.
Three out of the five Monkeypox cases reported in Delhi has shown a history of heterosexual contact, a preliminary study done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has said.