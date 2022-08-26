"The presence of high viral load in the lesion specimens of the cases demonstrates it as the best specimen type for the detection of MPXV DNA. However, OPS, NPS and urine also found to be the other appropriate specimens. Considering the evolvement in the clinical presentation of monkeypox cases [single lesion/other symptoms without lesions/asymptomatic], OPS, NPS and urine samples could be utilized for the MPXV diagnosis," it said.